No wrong way to be a princess: Disney princess agrees with little boy. Watch

Going to Disneyland and meeting one’s favourite princess or even princesses, definitely remains at the top of the wishlist for many young kids. Just like this one little boy who loves Disney Princess Tiana and wished to give her a sticker that he finds inspirational for himself. This video is so adorable that it has been winning hearts all over the Internet and will most likely have the same effect on you as well.

The video opens to show the little boy nervously yet surely walking towards a woman dressed as Princess Tiana from Disney’s animated feature film, The Princess and the Frog. As he goes near this woman, she sits down so that she can make conversation with him and he hands her a sweet sticker. And this is the cutest part of this video.

The video was shared on Instagram with a detailed caption that reads, “The biggest reason no one can tell my son that princesses are for girls, is because the princesses themselves have told him otherwise. I can’t thank Princess Tiana enough for affirming this for him, thank you for the core memories.” It was complete with a heart and crying face emojis.

Watch this adorable and heartwarming video right here:

This video has been shared on Instagram a bit more than five days ago and has already gathered more than 4.8 lakh views on it. And the numbers only keep shooting up as people comment on this lovely video that inspires many like the young lad.

An Instagram user wrote, “If I was in her place I would start crying. I’m happy that more and more people are accepting.” “They both seem so sweet,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Omg she sounds just like tiana in the movie, so impressive.”

What are your thoughts on this video?