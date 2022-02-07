Teacher said teaching him is a waste of time. He went on to win Nobel Prize

Do you regularly follow the official Instagram page of Nobel Prize? Then there is a possibility you are aware of the various posts about the different Nobel laureates that they often share. In their latest post, they shared about John Gurdon who was awarded the prize in 2012 for Physiology or Medicine. In their post, the organisation shared a report card that shows how once a teacher of Gurdon said that he “insists on doing his work his own way” and that teaching him “would be a sheer waste of time.”

“Would you ever have guessed that the pupil that received this report card would go on to win the Nobel Prize? Despite his teacher’s opinion that he couldn’t learn simple biological facts, John Gurdon managed - in a classical experiment in 1962 - to replace the immature cell nucleus in an egg cell of a frog with the nucleus from a mature intestinal cell. This modified egg cell developed into a normal tadpole. The DNA of the mature cell still had all the information needed to develop all cells in the frog. For this achievement he was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine,” they wrote. The post is complete with two images. One of the pictures is of the report card and the other is of John Gurdon.

“What an awful report...,” wrote an Instagram user. “I think the issue was the teacher, not the student,” posted another. “Great to see this,” expressed a third.

