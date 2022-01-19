Nora Fatehi posts video of woman, kid from Dubai grooving to Dance Meri Rani

Actor Nora Fatehi, who features in the Dance Meri Rani video, often takes to Instagram to share the clips of people grooving to the hit numbers. Case in point, her latest share that shows a woman and a kid from Dubai dancing to the song.

The video was originally posted by the woman Sara Karrit who is a content creator. She wrote “Energy” while posting the dance video. Nora Fatehi re-shared the clip with the caption “This is amazing.”

The video opens to show the woman showcasing some cool moves to the hit number. Within moments, a girl named Akaisha Jirage joins her. The duo then continues to groove while showing synchronized moves.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many posted fire or heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. The video posted by Sara Karrit has also received several appreciative comments.

“Outstanding,” wrote an Instagram user. “Little one is so cute,” posted another. “YAAASSSSSS!!!! I would like this little girl’s confidence please,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the dance video posted by Nora Fatehi?

