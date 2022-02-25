Nothing to see here just a baby cat meowing while roaming around

The video involving cats, especially kittens, are absolutely amazing to watch. Those are the videos that can almost instantly make you smile. Just like this video shared on Reddit that shows a baby kitty meowing while roaming around.

The adorable video was originally posted on TikTok. Later, the clip was also re-shared on Reddit with a simple caption, “HIIIIIIII!!!!!”

The clip opens to a show a tiny baby kitten standing on the floor near a human. Within moments, the kitty starts meowing while roaming around the room. At times, the tiny furry creature also stops and looks up to stare at the human who is partially visible in the video.

Take a look at the clip that may make you say aww:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,900 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“That is one terrific yell. Well done small kitty,” praised a Redditor. “How’d all that meow fit in such a tiny kitten?” wondered another. “Omg it sounds just like the Mandrakes from Harry Potter,” wrote a third remembering a fictional creature from the HP world. To which, the original poster replied, “I didn’t notice until you pointed that out.”

Another person hilarious wrote what their mother thought as they were watching the video. “My mom just asked if I’m leaking air out of a balloon,” they shared.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip make you smile too?