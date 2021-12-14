Home / Trending / Octopus holds on to underwater camera for a long time before letting go. Watch
Octopus holds on to underwater camera for a long time before letting go. Watch

This video shows an octopus holding onto a camera very hard and absolutely not wanting to let go until the very end when the photographer pulls his camera back with a lot of force.
This octopus simply didn't want to let go of the underwater camera.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 01:47 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Sea life is always interesting to explore and the photographers who dive down into the depths of the sea in order to show viewers what exactly goes on beneath it, indeed have a unique time there. This video shows one such experience with a photographer and an octopus.

The clip shows how the octopus simply couldn't resist the camera that was being used to record the underwater surroundings. At first, it inches towards the camera in order to understand what it exactly is. Then, the creature slowly engulfs the camera with its arms and holds on to it as tightly as it could. Initially, the photographer doesn’t disturb the creature and let it have its fun.

However, towards the end of the video the photographer finally pulls the camera towards himself so as to make the mischievous octopus release the device. After constant and unrelenting efforts on the human’s part, the octopus finally gives up and moves away from the camera.

The clip was recorded somewhere in France.

