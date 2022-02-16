Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Octopus in a coconut shell? Watch this underwater video to look at the marvel
trending

Octopus in a coconut shell? Watch this underwater video to look at the marvel

The video of the octopus in a coconut shell may leave you both amazed and amused.
The image, taken from the video, shows the octopus in a coconut shell.(Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:22 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are someone who is enthusiastic about sea or marine life, then here is a video that you would love to watch. It shows what exactly a driver saw when they went muck diving off Romblon Island in the Philippines. This video will surely make you gasp at the marvels of nature.

The video opens to show a coconut shell in frame as the driver makes their way closer to it. As the video progresses, the coconut shell slowly opens up and from inside it, tentacles of an octopus emerges. The creature then tries to move away from the source of light and the camera.

Soon enough, it takes out its tentacles and attaches them to the bed of the water body as it moves away. What is interesting to note about this video is that the octopus must be quite tiny in order to be able to fit into an empty coconut shell.

Watch the interesting video here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP