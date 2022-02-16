Octopus in a coconut shell? Watch this underwater video to look at the marvel

If you are someone who is enthusiastic about sea or marine life, then here is a video that you would love to watch. It shows what exactly a driver saw when they went muck diving off Romblon Island in the Philippines. This video will surely make you gasp at the marvels of nature.

The video opens to show a coconut shell in frame as the driver makes their way closer to it. As the video progresses, the coconut shell slowly opens up and from inside it, tentacles of an octopus emerges. The creature then tries to move away from the source of light and the camera.

Soon enough, it takes out its tentacles and attaches them to the bed of the water body as it moves away. What is interesting to note about this video is that the octopus must be quite tiny in order to be able to fit into an empty coconut shell.

Watch the interesting video here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON