Oddly satisfying video involving golgappas sparks laughter. Watch to know why

Anyone who spends time on the Internet knows that it is filled with videos which are oddly satisfying to watch. Those are the video that, more often than not, leave people amused. There is now a latest addition to that list. However, besides being satisfying to watch, the video is also making people chuckle.

“The way these Indian Gol-Gappes flip on their own,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. And the clip shows just that. The video opens to show three golgappas being fried. What has now intrigued people is how, during the process of cooking, they flip over all by themselves.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 65,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post hilarious comments.

“About time we got self-cooking food. No more flipping my food,” posted a Reddit user. “Introducing smart food, iFood,” joked another. “The way they coordinate with each other and synchronize their flip is impressive. Okay guys we go on 3...,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

