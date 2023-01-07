Old edition of Wren and Martin sparks nostalgia, people call it ‘good old days’

Several generations of students have studied from Wren and Martin. This is also why copies of this book can be found in various households. It is recognised as one of the nation's most prestigious publications for mastering the English language's finer points. To this date, English language students refer to and learn from the book. The book has been revised several times and has had various editions. Recently, a Twitter user Shekhar Iyer shared a dated version of Wren and Martin, which has undoubtedly sparked memories among netizens.

In a post that was shared on January 5, you can see the picture of the old book. The post read, "Anyone remembers this?

Take a look at the post below:

Anyone remember this ? 🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/krAZXoNG9P — Shekar Iyer (@SHEKARSUSHEEL) January 5, 2023

Since this picture was shared, it has been liked by 6000 people and has had several reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "How can I forget..! I have such fond memories of going through this book when preparing for exams. Is it still available.?" Another person said, "Of course, miss it. I went & bought the latest & it was so disappointing. Totally changed. Miss my wren & Martin when I fumble for words/ grammar & sentences." A third Twitter user wrote, "With the greatest nostalgia and pleasure." "Good old days," added a fourth person.

