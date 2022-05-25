Old pic of Jupiter's map by Nasa reminds people of dosa, goes viral again

There are certain images or videos that often resurface on the Internet and leave people stunned. Those clips or pictures also end up creating a buzz whenever they are shared again on one social media platform or another. Just like this image of a map of Jupiter which The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) constructed and posted online a few years ago. This time, the picture captured people’s attention after it was shared on Twitter. And, like always, the picture reminded people of a popular South Indian dish – dosa.

The picture is posted by a Twitter handle called Latest in space. “Looking up from the very bottom of Jupiter. Seen by NASA Cassin,” they wrote while tweeting the image. This out-of-the-world image, a part of a coloured map series by the space agency, was constructed using the pictures taken from the narrow-angle camera onboard the Cassini spacecraft.

Take a look at the post to see if it reminds you of dosa too:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the tweet has gathered nearly 20,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also been re-tweeted over 2,000 times. Take a look at some comments where people shared how the pic of Jupiter looks like dosa.

“Looks like a designer dosa,” commented a Twitter user. “This is what happens to my dosa on the dosa pan, when I rush to pick up a call,” joked another. “This is how my mom makes Dosa,” expressed a third. “Jupiter in the making,” wrote a fourth and shared an image of an individual preparing – as you may have guessed it – dosa.

What are your thought on the post? Does the picture remind you of the popular dish too?

