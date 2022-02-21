Older dog tries to teach new doggo how to play. Watch adorable video

Videos of dogs playing with each other are so adorable to watch. When a new dog is adopted by a family, it is always fun to watch how the older dog will react to it. Like this video of two pet doggos which was shared by the Instagram page We Rate Dogs which shows Gamja, an older golden retriever, playing with Chip, a new dog adopted by the family. The video shows Gamja really excited to play with the new dog which is sitting under a table. It playfully jumps and tries to engage with Chip to teach him how to play. The video will surely make you smile.

“This is Gamja and Chip. Chip’s new to the family, so Gamja is showing him how to play. Core memory achieved. 13/10 for both,” the caption of the video says.

The clip was uploaded four days ago and has already received more than 91 thousand likes.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Omg gamja is korean for potato. potato & chip I love them so much,” commented an Instagram user on the post.

“This is so unbelievably adorable,” said another.

“Didn’t plan on crying this week but here we are,” commented a third.

“This is so wholesome,” posted another user.

Gamja and Chip have their own Instagram page with more than 33 thousand followers.

What do you think about this adorable video?