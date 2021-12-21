Older male cat welcomes female kitten to the house with some cuddles. Watch

In a house where there are more than one pets, it is always on the humans’ minds as to how the older pet will warm up to the younger one. This video posted on Reddit shows how an older male cat showers the younger female kitten of the house with lots of snuggles. It is his way of showing that he welcomes her and will take care of her.

The video opens to show the two cats huddled together, in the corner of a sofa. They looked warm and comfortable in each other’s company. The bigger cat was seen giving the tiny kitten a lot of licks and love. She too was seen enjoying it and looking directly at the older cat while he groomed her.

“My big guy finally accepting my new little girl,” reads the caption accompanying this video of the two cute cats. The bigger cat was seen to be getting quite drowsy and almost falling asleep on the kitty by the end of the video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on the subReddit r/cats around six hours ago, the video has garnered almost 4,500 upvotes and several reactions from cat lovers on the social networking site.

“The snuggle at the end,” commented an Instagram user. “Kitty looks as surprised/relieved as you lol,” posted another. “Accepting her as a pillow, so cute,” commented a third. “Aww, big guy is so sweet,” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?