Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell’s security check prank sparks laughter. Watch

Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell recently took to Instagram to share a prank video involving the gold medal she won in women's sprint at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her video, since being shared, has gone viral and left people chuckling. There is a chance that the video will have the same effect on you too.

“Classic Kels. Shoutout to Japan! I did not see much of this country…I didn’t even have sushi. BUT the people were INCREDIBLE! So kind, polite, helpful, positive, friendly, AND they even laughed at my jokes (bonus!!). Thank you Japan for hosting the Olympics, for allowing people to follow and accomplish their dreams, and to show the world the power of sport!” she wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens with the gold medalist walking through a metal detector. Instantly, the alarms go off and she acts confused as to what might have set them off. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see how she pulls off the prank.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 93,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“This is perfect,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love it,” commented another. “No big deal just my gold medal,” joked a third. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the prank video shared by Kelsey Mitchell?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON