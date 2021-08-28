Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell’s security check prank sparks laughter. Watch
trending

Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell’s security check prank sparks laughter. Watch

The clip opens with the gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell walking through a metal detector.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:16 AM IST
The image shows olympic gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell.(Instagram/@kelsey.mitchell9)

Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell recently took to Instagram to share a prank video involving the gold medal she won in women's sprint at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her video, since being shared, has gone viral and left people chuckling. There is a chance that the video will have the same effect on you too.

“Classic Kels. Shoutout to Japan! I did not see much of this country…I didn’t even have sushi. BUT the people were INCREDIBLE! So kind, polite, helpful, positive, friendly, AND they even laughed at my jokes (bonus!!). Thank you Japan for hosting the Olympics, for allowing people to follow and accomplish their dreams, and to show the world the power of sport!” she wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens with the gold medalist walking through a metal detector. Instantly, the alarms go off and she acts confused as to what might have set them off. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see how she pulls off the prank.

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 93,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“This is perfect,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love it,” commented another. “No big deal just my gold medal,” joked a third. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the prank video shared by Kelsey Mitchell?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This is how ‘secret agent’ doggo distracts human to steal her food. Watch

Is Twitter down? Website back on track after brief outage today

Astronaut’s incredible pictures of aurora under full moon go viral

Newborn white rhino calf Nandi’s video with her mama wins hearts. Seen clip yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP