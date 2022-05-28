Once an abandoned puppy, she's now the 'first dog to circumnavigate the globe’. See her story

Do you like stories that are about pets accompanying their humans in their travels? Then this story of a dog who loves exploring the world with her trusted companion by her side – her human will warm your heart. Shared on Twitter, her tale is melting people’s hearts into a puddle and may have the same effect on you too.

Twitter handle We Rate Dogs posted about the dog in their recent post. “This is Savannah. She is officially the first dog to circumnavigate the globe. She went from being abandoned as a puppy, to experiencing the entire world with her human, Tom. Earlier this week they were joined by fans as they completed their 7-year journey. 14/10 historic as h*ck,” they wrote and also shared a few images. Descriptions were also posted along with the pictures.

The first image reads, “brown and grey retriever mix stands atop a mountain. There is a city behind and beneath them. The dog looks as if you’ve already taken enough pictures of her.”

We won’t give away what the rest of the pictures are all about, so take a look:

This is Savannah. She is officially the first dog to circumnavigate the globe. She went from being abandoned as a puppy, to experiencing the entire world with her human, Tom. Earlier this week they were joined by fans as they completed their 7-year journey. 14/10 historic as h*ck pic.twitter.com/7wqWAmDcAG — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 27, 2022

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 32,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Extreme walkies,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is Milo. He would like to extend his most sincere congratulations. Paraphrasing Neil Pupstrong: ‘A small step for a dog, a giant leap for pupkind’. He would rather stay in bed, though. Walkies are super fun, but way too tiring,” expressed another and shared this image:

This is Milo. He would like to extend his most sincere congratulations. Paraphrasing Neil Pupstrong: "A small step for a dog, a giant leap for pupkind".



He would rather stay in bed, though. Walkies are super fun, but way too tiring. pic.twitter.com/UeaGAneIjm — ShyGuy (@ShyGuyMD) May 28, 2022

“Omg can we PLEASE give her a special 2022/10? Each year should get a few dedicated awardees. What a life this good girl has had … and fully deserved,” commented a third. “Savannah's gone around the world and I haven't even showered yet today,” joked a fourth.

