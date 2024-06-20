Only a brain teaser guru can find the value of each shape in this Reddit puzzle. Can you?
How quickly can you find the value of each of the shape featured in this brain teaser shared on Reddit?
Brain teasers are testers that unlock various cognitive abilities, such as lateral thinking, logical reasoning, critical analysis, and problem-solving. They broaden the possibilities of solving a problem by approaching it from multiple perspectives. Do you want to shake up your brain cells? Well, here’s one to keep you going.…
A maths teaser was posted on Reddit’s “r/puzzles” community by the user “EndersGame_Reviewer”. It features a table structure with four rows and five columns consisting of various shapes - star, square, diamond, and exclamation mark. Each row and column has a unique combination. What sets this challenge apart is the strategically placed numeric hints. The numbers at the end of each row and column are the sum of the values of each shape added up in the respective row or column. Can you find the value of each of the shapes?
Take a look at the brain teaser below:
The brain teaser was shared yesterday, June 14, and managed to garner over two hundred upvotes and 43 comments. The comments section was an open forum for users who discussed the methods of solving and possible values of the shapes in the teaser.
One Reddit user commented, “Bottom row was my key giveaway for the first few numbers.”
“Interesting that you don’t need columns to solve this,” said the second user, who followed up by explaining the logic behind solving it. The Reddit user who posted the brain teaser blurred out all answers to ensure everyone found the solution fairly.
What do you think? Can you crack this teaser in no time? If so, put your thinking cap and get going.
