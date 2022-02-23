OTT platform asks people to explain movie plots in 5 words. See funny responses

People have been binge-watching their favourite shows and having movie date nights while sitting at home in the last two years because of Covid-19. With the pandemic disrupting lives and theatres being closed, OTT platforms gained a lot of new users. An OTT platform recently came up with a fun game on Twitter. It asked people to explain a movie plot in just five words and the responses to this post were intriguing and hilarious.

Amazon Prime Video on February 22 came up with the interesting game as it told its followers to explain a movie plot in five words.

See the post below:

People came up with some amazing replies to the tweet as they explained movie plots in five words. While some were really easy to guess, others would leave you scratching your head.

Like this Twitter user who explained the plot of the 2008 movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in a hilarious way.

This movie was easy to guess as it is an all-time favourite for its memes.

Can you guess this movie from this plot?

This one is easy to guess as it is one of the most popular multi-starrers.

Can you guess the name of this Marvel movie?

Can you guess the name of this inspirational movie which was based on the life of one of India’s most famous cricketers?

What are your thoughts about this fun game?