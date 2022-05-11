Home / Trending / Otters show how to beat the heat, play to ice cubes. Watch
Otters show how to beat the heat, play to ice cubes. Watch

The video of the otters playing with ice cubes was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the otters playing with ice cubes.(Twitter/@KP_assionate)
Published on May 11, 2022 04:48 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

It’s hot outside and people are coming up with various ways to beat the heat. If you are also looking for a way to get some respite from the soaring temperatures, then these otters can give you some much-needed advice. Shared online, a video shows the animals playing with ice cubes.

Twitter use who goes by the handle name KP, posted the video. Her Twitter bio also explains that she is a marine biologist and her goal is to “raise awareness for conservation.” She shared the video mentioning in the caption that the clip received millions of views on TikTok where she posted the video first. The clip is also being shared by many across Twitter. Just like this post that is shared with the caption, “They’reall mine. ”

The video opens to show three otters sitting in and around a container filled with ice cubes. The animals, quite happily, roll over the ice. One of them even puts some of the cubes on its body.

Take a look at the video:

The particular post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 4.1 lakh views and the numbers are only counting. The share has also accumulated more than 32,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Looks like they really love the freeze! That fur must make them run super-hot!” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen this year for sure,” shared another. “So cute,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

