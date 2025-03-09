Pakistani cricket fan Faryal Waqar roots for India in Champions Trophy final: ‘Trophy India ki hi hai’

Pakistani cricket fan Faryal Waqar is sure of one thing: Team India will lift the ICC Champions Trophy today. In an interview with Connect Cine’s Faridoon Shahryar, Waqar voiced her support for India while praising the squad for their “tremendous” performance in the tournament so far. Pakistani cricket fan Faryal Waqar is rooting for India in the Champions Trophy final(Instagram/@_faryalwaqar)

The praise, coming from a Pakistani cricket fan, may surprise many, but Waqar is a vocal supporter of cross-border unity. “Cricket is a sport which requires sportsmanship. You need to show sportsmanship spirit,” she told Cine Connect.

“So what if Pakistan didn’t qualify? I always say in cricket, may the better team win, and India has been playing tremendously. If you look at their previous matches, it looks like they are playing to win,” said Waqar.

Faryal Waqar went viral for her striking looks and resemblance to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone after she attended the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai. The Dubai-based Pakistani cricket fan drew thousands of admirers not just for her looks but also her level-headed responses in a post-match interview, where she rued Pakistan’s loss to India.

“Trophy India ki hi hai”

Waqar may have felt Pakistan’s loss deeply, but that has not stopped her from cheering for India in subsequent matches. She showed up for an earlier India vs New Zealand match with the Pakistani flag painted on one cheek and the Indian tricolour on the other.

“India has qualified for the final… I’m sure going into the final Indian spirits are very high. Ek baar haraya toh dusri baar harana bhi koi badi baat nahi hai (They have beaten New Zealand once, doing it again will not be tough),” said the UAE-based cricket fan.

Asked about the acrimonious relationship between the two nations despite their many similarities, Waqar said: “I honestly find it very disappointing and it really hurts me whenever I see comments from either side whether it's India or Pakistan. You know, whether it’s racist comments or based off of religion - there's a limit to everything and there are certain boundaries which no one should be crossing.”

“we have so many similarities and I would like to see the world from a perspective where um you know we work with each other rather than work against each,” she said.

Asked if she is rooting for India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy final, Waqar replied: “I think India’s got this. Main toh pichle do teen games se keh rahi hun ki trophy India ki hi hai (I’ve been saying for the last two-three games that India will win the trophy).”