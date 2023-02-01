Pakistani man grooves to popular Bollywood songs at a wedding, wins hearts

Over the years, wedding dances have become more entertaining to watch. Many people love to put on their best performances and wow the people around them. And recently, one such performance has gone viral online.

In a video shared by Instagram user @rayyansheikh123 you can see him dancing to the song Bang Bang and Jai Jai Shiv Shakar. The man energetically grooves to both songs as a crowd surrounds him in a circle. The people around him seemed to be surprised and were cheering for him.

Isn't it amazing? This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than 3000 people. The clip has also received several comments. Many people have loved his performance.

