Pakistani singers’ heartfelt rendition of Arziyan in solidarity with India amid Covid-19 crisis wins hearts. Watch viral

A soulful rendition of the famous song Arziyan by a few singers from Pakistan has now wowed people. What has also won people’s hearts is the reason behind their performance. It is to show solidarity with India amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The video shows Pakistani musicians Zeeshan Ali and Nauman Ali, along with a few of their friends, singing a heartwarming rendition of the song Arziyan. Shared on Facebook, the video will warm your heart and leave you emotional.

“Pakistani Artists Zeeshan Ali , Nauman Ali & his fellows singing in Solidarity with the India out of Covid-19 crisis. 'Hosla Na Haro ya waqt Bhi Tal Jaega, Raat Jitni Ghani ho phir sawera aega'. Art and humanism has no borders. Respect and gratitude is always here in our hearts, love and affinity,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Since being posted, the share has received a ton of love-filled comments. People appreciated the efforts of the singers.

“Awesome,” wrote a Facebook user. “Amazing,” shared another. A few also posted heart emojis to express their reactions.

Here's the video of the Arziyan from the film Delhi 6.

