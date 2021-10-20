Papa cat meets his kittens for the first time. Watch adorable video

In today’s edition of videos that may leave you with a huge smile on your face, here is a clip showcasing a papa cat meeting kittens for the first time ever. Shared on Instagram, the sweet video is a delight to watch.

The video was originally shared on the Instagram page salopsavannahs. It recently captured people’s attention after being re-shared again.

“Proud papa cat gets to meet the kittens for the first time!” reads the caption shared along with the super sweet video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 74,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Aww! I love it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wonderful,” shared another. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts about the video?

