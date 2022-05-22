Paper plane takes record-breaking flight of more than 252 feet. Watch epic video

Almost everyone must have flown paper planes as a kid. It is something that kids used to do to amuse themselves at school which also provoked the teacher’s ire. While everyone imagined their paper planes to soar new heights, there are people who literally make it come true. Like these youngsters who broke the record for the farthest flight of a paper aircraft. The Guinness World Records posted their record-breaking video on their official Instagram account.

The Guinness World Records posted their video two days ago and it has got more than 3.97 lakh views so far. South Korea’s Kim Kyu Tae set the record of the farthest flight of a paper aircraft at 252 feet and seven inches (77.134 m). He was supported by his fellow countryman Shin Moo Joon and Malaysia’s Chee Yie Jian/Julian. They broke a record that was held by Americanquarterback Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins since 2012. The video shows the record-breaking attempt as the paper aircraft soars high in the air before descending and falling at such a long distance.

“Farthest flight of a paper aircraft: 77.134 m (252 ft 7 in) by Kim Kyu Tae🇰🇷. With the support of Shin Moo Joon (South Korea) and Chee Yie Jian/Julian (Malaysia) AKA “Shin Kim Chee Team,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“They broke a record that’s been held since 2012! The previous record of 69.14 m (226 ft 10 in) was achieved by quarterback Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins (USA),” a comment by the Guinness World Record reads.

“It is very good that our record is uploaded to the official Guinness Instagram!! I’m thrower Kim. I am happy to end my teenage years with my team with a new record. I have enjoyed paper airplanes for 6 years and I am very happy to be able to do what I love,” commented Kim, the thrower, from his personal Instagram account. “Impressive with no wind,” commented an Instagram user. “Every kid’s dream,” another commented.

