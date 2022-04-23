Parents post ingenious hack of telling triplets apart. Watch

Parents who have twins or triplets are often asked how they are able to tell them apart. It is often difficult for parents also to differentiate between triplets and they have to come up with ingenious ways to keep a tab on them. Like this hack that was posted in a video on Instagram. The video of the triplets and what their parents do to tell them apart will definitely make you smile as it is quite simple and brilliant.

The video was posted on April 7 on the page viralcuties_ and it has got over 13.3 million views so far. “Aren’t you afraid of mixing up the triplets?” says the text on the video. Then the video shows how the triplets are colour coded for emergency purposes. The babies are each wearing a different colour sweater and also their one toenail each is painted in that colour. One kid is wearing green, another is wearing blue and the third one is wearing maroon.

Watch the video below:

“I honestly think it’s genius, especially if there were different allergies. Checks toe: “yeah, we can’t give this one that med/food/etc”. Would also help less frequent (still trusted!) caregivers!” commented an Instagram user. “Last thing you want is to give medication twice or feed them something they’re allergic to. Whatever works for you to keep them safe,” said another. “I always thought how identical twins/triplets parents would identify their children and never thought of this clever way!” posted a third.

The video was originally posted on TikTiok by heyhoitsamyjo.

What are your thoughts about this ingenious hack of differentiating between triplets?