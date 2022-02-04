Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parrot finds a way to tease dog, barks at the pooch. Watch

The video of the parrot teasing the dog is funny to watch.
The image, taken from the video, shows the dog looking at the parrot.(Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 07:39 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a dog video? Are you looking for a dog video that may make you laugh? Are you looking for a dog video that also showcases other animals or birds? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a clip that may make you very happy. This is a video that showcases a parrot teasing a doggo.

The pet video opens to show a parrot and a dog standing on a floor. The dog is seen watching the bird with utmost curiosity. Within moments, the parrot named Peanut, without looking at the pooch, barks at it. In response, the dog does the same. The fun, however, doesn’t end here as this exchange between the creatures goes on for the rest of the video. The video ends with the dog giving up, lying on the floor, and pouting.

Take a look at the video that may leave you giggling:

The hilarious incident showcasing the two adorable pets took place in Gauteng, South Africa.

What are your thoughts on the video involving the dog and the parrot?

