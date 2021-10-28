Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Passenger on flight lets hair hang behind their seat, Twitter reacts to pic

A picture shared in a tweet, shows a person with very long hair letting their hair hang freely on the back of their seat on a flight.
A passenger with very long hair lets it hang freely on the back of their seat on a flight.(twitter/@Antman0528)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 05:04 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

A lot of us may be anxious to take flights for different reasons. Among the many concerns, one is wondering about what kind of co-passengers you will be surrounded by. 

It could be an uncomfortable baby who can only express themselves by crying or maybe a fellow passenger who either loves kicking your seat or one who lays claim on both hand rests and part of your seat. Maybe even travellers who have some issues to sort out while on the flight - the possibilities are endless.

This post shared by a Twitter user named Anthony highlights one such passenger many on Twitter have called annoying. A picture shared in tweet shows a person with very long hair letting their hair hang freely on the back of their seat on a flight. The locks cover the tray table and a bit of the seat pocket the passenger seated behind them would need access to.

The image is shared with a caption asking tweeple if this would upset them, had they been in this situation. 

Take a look at the tweet below to decide how you feel about this:

Many Twitter users have expressed their disappointment in the comments section of the post. One answered the question asked through the caption by posting: “it would and she would not have it there very long.” Another laughed it off by saying: “Not if I had scissors”.

A few other responses included: “a good reason to chew gum”. “Just sneeze into it a couple of times,” suggested another.

What would you do if this happened to you?

