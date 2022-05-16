Passengers on plane join in to sing happy birthday to man on his 95th birthday

There are some moments in life that become really special and memorable because of strangers. It is always delightful to see such videos where strangers do something special for a person. In a really heartfelt gesture, a man who was celebrating his 95th birthday on an aeroplane, was surprised by his co-passengers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video of the man was posted by the Instagram page Good News Movement 17 hours ago and it has got more than 1.8 million views so far. The video shows the flight attendant making an announcement wishing the man a happy birthday. All the passengers on the plane were asked to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles. They all also joined in singing happy birthday to him and it is really heartwarming to watch.

“My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this. Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles,” says the caption of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

“The only time it’s acceptable to embarrass someone with the birthday song in public,” commented an Instagram user. “Southwest has some of the best flight crews!” posted another. “Why am I tearing up? It’s supposed to be a happy occasion. So beautiful! Sometimes I really love humanity!” wrote a third. “It’s amazing when everyone joins together to spread kindness how beautiful the world could be,” said yet another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts about this amazing video?