Pastry chef creates intricate motorcycle entirely from chocolate. Would you like a bite?
If you’re a regular on Instagram, you may have come across pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s delicious and life-like chocolaty creations. After a gorilla, telescope and compass, Guichon has again managed to capture netizens’ attention with his new creation- a motorcycle. The shiny chocolaty vehicle may leave you wanting a bite of it.
The clip starts with Guichon sculpting the body of the motorcycle from chocolate blocks. He then goes on to create all the parts carefully including the delicate spokes of the wheel and the coils of the engine.
“Chocolate Motorcycle! I especially loved working on the coil and the wheels!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
Take a look at the clip:
If you’re drooling right now, be assured that you’re not the only one. Shared on February 1, the clip has garnered over 6.1 lakh likes and tons of comments. The intricate sculpture left netizens lauding Guichon’s amazing creativity. While some couldn’t stop drooling at the chocolaty creation, others found the making process to be amazing.
“Incredible, in every way! Just amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m just drooling at this,” commented another. “Where can I buy one of your masterpieces?” enquired a third.
“Such impressive details,” pointed out a fourth.
What do you think of this chocolaty creation?
