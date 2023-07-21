Filter coffee, handvo, and more: Vijay Shekhar Sharma enjoys local delicacies amid Mumbai rains

The monsoon season is in full swing across the Indian states, providing a much-needed respite from the scorching heat. However, the rainy season is not just about enjoying the cool weather; it's also a time for indulging in delicious snacks. Even Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma seems to be relishing this aspect of the monsoon. Vijay Shekhar Sharma enjoys local delicacies amid Mumbai rains.(Twitter/@Vishal Gondal )

Entrepreneur Vishal Gondal took to Twitter to share about his time spent with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. In the tweet, he wrote, "Chillin' with my bhai @vijayshekhar at #SwatiSnacks, as #MumbaiRains create the perfect mood outside. Nothing beats tucking into some garam filter coffee, panki chatni, and handwo when the baarish hits the city! Loving these Vibes!" Along with this, he also shared a few pictures. In the images, you can see Gondal and Sharma enjoying the local delicacies and enjoying their time at the cafe.

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 20,000 times. The share has also received several likes. Many also took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on this tweet.

An individual joked, "Vishal & Shekhar of the startup world." A second commented, "Handvo in Mumbai at Swati snacks!!!! Wow!" "Picture perfect. Health meets wealth," shared a third. A fourth added, "Lovely weather for this!"

Earlier, Vijay Shekhar Sharma had gone viral on Twitter after he shared that he had only read two books since high school. ""I am really bad at reading books. I just completed my 45th and only book I have read few chapters of is: Psychology of Money. In fact, since class 12, I have only read two books: Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut. I wish, I get better & read these awesome books. On other side, when I was in school, I would read my sisters’ B.A. / M.A. books unrelated to my subjects so keenly," wrote Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a tweet."