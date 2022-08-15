Home / Trending / Corgi dog 'shares' what it is like to have Golden Retriever sibling. Watch

Corgi dog 'shares' what it is like to have Golden Retriever sibling. Watch

trending
Published on Aug 15, 2022 01:07 PM IST
The video that shows two dog siblings, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a Golden Retriever, was shared on Instagram.
A screengrab from the Instagram video that showcases two dog siblings - a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a Golden Retriever. A text insert on the video reads, “What's is it like to have a Golden Retriever as your brother (Ruby's POV).”(Instagram/@maui_thegoldenpup)
A screengrab from the Instagram video that showcases two dog siblings - a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a Golden Retriever. A text insert on the video reads, “What's is it like to have a Golden Retriever as your brother (Ruby's POV).”(Instagram/@maui_thegoldenpup)
ByArfa Javaid

Most of us love and protect our sibling(s) but never fail to annoy them whenever we get a chance. Turns out, that this bittersweet bond is not limited to humans but extends to dogs as well. And this particular video posted online shows just the same.

A page dedicated to Maui, a Golden Retriever dog, shared the funny video on Instagram. The page documents the life of Maui and his sister Rubi - Pembroke Welsh Corgi. The page has more than 3.7 lakh followers on the meta-owned platform.

"0/10 would not recommend a golden retriever sibling (just kidding)," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with a text insert: "What's it like to have a Golden Retriever as your brother (Ruby's POV)." It then shows the struggles a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ruby faces, including getting peed on when her Golden Retriever siblingMaui can't find a tree. The video is hilarious and may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared three hours ago, has received more than 97,000 views and over 11,800 likes. The video share has also received many comments.

"Both of you are definitely the cutest," read a comment from an Insta page dedicated to a Black Morkie dog named Panther. "I always thought Ruby was the one running the show and now I see it's really Maui the best is when you hear their mama say 'oh no no no' when maui tries to drown Ruby to get the ball," read another from an Instagram page named Daisy, The good lab. A third Intsa page by Maple Miles Bassets posted "I love their dynamic" with laughing emoticons.

"I feel so bad for Ruby, but I can't help but laugh as I watch her swim directly up out of the water," commented an individual. "The pee and the pool incident. Understanding little Corgi," wrote another with laughing emoticons. "Ruby : I call this abuse. Get me another hooman family!" joked a third. "Awww I feel sooooo bad for Ruby… though I have a golden I know they can be mean when they want. This definitely should be a sitcom," shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden retriever dog video
golden retriever dog video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out