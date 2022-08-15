Corgi dog 'shares' what it is like to have Golden Retriever sibling. Watch

Most of us love and protect our sibling(s) but never fail to annoy them whenever we get a chance. Turns out, that this bittersweet bond is not limited to humans but extends to dogs as well. And this particular video posted online shows just the same.

A page dedicated to Maui, a Golden Retriever dog, shared the funny video on Instagram. The page documents the life of Maui and his sister Rubi - Pembroke Welsh Corgi. The page has more than 3.7 lakh followers on the meta-owned platform.

"0/10 would not recommend a golden retriever sibling (just kidding)," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with a text insert: "What's it like to have a Golden Retriever as your brother (Ruby's POV)." It then shows the struggles a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ruby faces, including getting peed on when her Golden Retriever siblingMaui can't find a tree. The video is hilarious and may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared three hours ago, has received more than 97,000 views and over 11,800 likes. The video share has also received many comments.

"Both of you are definitely the cutest," read a comment from an Insta page dedicated to a Black Morkie dog named Panther. "I always thought Ruby was the one running the show and now I see it's really Maui the best is when you hear their mama say 'oh no no no' when maui tries to drown Ruby to get the ball," read another from an Instagram page named Daisy, The good lab. A third Intsa page by Maple Miles Bassets posted "I love their dynamic" with laughing emoticons.

"I feel so bad for Ruby, but I can't help but laugh as I watch her swim directly up out of the water," commented an individual. "The pee and the pool incident. Understanding little Corgi," wrote another with laughing emoticons. "Ruby : I call this abuse. Get me another hooman family!" joked a third. "Awww I feel sooooo bad for Ruby… though I have a golden I know they can be mean when they want. This definitely should be a sitcom," shared a fourth.