When we say optical illusion, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it those mind-bending videos and pictures that seem to be moving, but in reality, they might not be? Well, they are some of the most popular kinds of optical illusions. Another kind of optical illusion that catches the attention of many is images that might appear as something at first glance. However, a close inspection might reveal a new perspective on it. Now, an image showing just that is going viral on Reddit. Penguin or a man: What do you see first in this optical illusion?(Reddit/@EndersGame_Reviewers)

“What do you see first in this picture?” wrote Reddit user EndersGame_Reviewers as they shared the image. At first, the picture looks like a man with binoculars in his hand. However, it may be something else as well.

Check out the full optical illusion here:

This post was shared on Reddit three days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by several people. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share what they saw in the image.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual commented, "A yellow, black, and white image more known as the binocular man." A second added, "An exclamation mark." A third wrote, "A penguin with a hat." "Guy holding a car as a hat?" shared a fourth. A fifth said, "To be perfectly honest, I thought it was a penguin lmao." A sixth joked, "The off-brand incognito mode that looks like he would be spying on me and stealing my data and information and stuff lol."

Earlier, another optical illusion-based picture had gone viral on social media. Akiyoshi Kitaoka shared this optical illusion on Twitter and wrote, "For some people, red appears in front of blue. On the other hand, for other people, blue appears in front of red." In this fascinating optical illusion, a red circle is placed between two blue and red circles.