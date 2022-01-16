People can’t get enough of this ‘majestic’ cat walking in the snow. Watch

Are you looking for a cat video? Are you looking for a cat video that can make your day brighter? Are you looking for a cat video that you can watch more than once? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a video that may make you very happy.

The video is posted on Reddit with the caption “Majestic kitty.” The video opens to show a cat standing on a snow-filled terrain. Within moments, the cat – quite gracefully – starts walking on the snow. The video is not just amazing but is also oddly satisfying to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 63,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share also prompted people to post various comments. Many also wrote that this is the “best” video they have seen.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen all day,” wrote a Reddit user. “Looks like a mini snow leopard. Magnificent.,” posted another. “This is the most beautiful magnificent creature I've ever seen in snow,” expressed a third. “My god that kitty is gorgeous!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

