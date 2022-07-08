People can’t get over the polite way this cat asks for pets. Watch cute video

Cats are known to never shy away from letting their human know what they want and exactly when. This kitty is no exception to that rule. However, what has now won people’s hearts is the cat’s sweet way of asking what it wants. There is a chance that the video of the adorable cat will leave you saying aww.

The video is posted on Reddit with the caption explaining what the cat is doing. “Parker asking for pets,” it reads. The wonderful video opens to show the cat standing on a bed. Within moments, it stands on its hind legs and uses the front ones to attract the attention of the human. We won’t reveal everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3,100 upvotes. Many took to the comments section to showcase their reactions to the wholesome video.

“OMG I am in love with Parker!! How adorable is that!?! Asking for love. Pets and hugs from me too please!” posted a Reddit user. “Parker is so cute! Lots of cats ask for love, but not so directly!” shared another. “He did not ask for pets, but I will give this fellow parker pets because they asked politely,” expressed a third. “Parker is so smart!” wrote a fourth.