People can’t handle the cuteness of this rescued bush baby. Watch

Are you looking for a video that is cute and may make you say aww repeatedly? Then here is a video of a rescued bush baby that might just do the trick. Shared on Instagram, the adorable video is absolutely amazing to watch. There is also a possibility that you will end up watching the video more than once.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to their official Instagram page to share the video. They wrote, “Meet the tiniest orphan in our care, Chirpy the bush baby!” while posting the clip.

The video shows the tiny animal wrapped inside a red blanket. Though the clip is less than 30 seconds long, it makes for a beautiful watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about a day ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 88,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Caring for the smallest to the biggest! Bless you,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s wee little face with enormous eyes,” posted another. “Oh how sweet is this baby,” commented a third. “He’s like a magical creature from another world! So special,” shared a fourth. “I can’t handle the cuteness!!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

