People dance to Sajanji Vaari Vaari at party, video goes viral. But, not for the reason you’d think

The Internet is filled with videos that show people dancing their hearts out to various hit songs. Such clips often leave netizens amused. Case in point, a video which shows a group of people dancing to Sajanji Vaari Vaari. Though the video is entertaining, it is something else captured in the background that has left people in splits. Chances are, the clip will have the same effect on you too.

Artist and Instagram user Nupur Chitale posted the video. In the caption she mentioned that the video was captured during the Diwali party this year. The clip opens to show a group of people dancing to the song Sajanji Vaari Vaari from the film Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. What, however, people instantly noticed is a group of women’s animated conversation in the background. It is their hand gestures and serious demeanor in contrast to the fun song that has prompted people to post various reactions.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few months ago, the video has received several views. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of likes. People reshared the clip on other social media platforms too. Furthermore, the post prompted netizens to share different comments.

“Mai piche ka content dekh raha tha I thought abh fighting hogi [I was seeing the background content, I thought they will break into a fight],” wrote an Instagram user. “They're the main character and they don't know,” shared another. “There's so much going on in this video,” expressed a third.