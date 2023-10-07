People freak out as woman eats soap, it turns out to be…

How would you react if you saw someone taking a bite out of a soap? This unusual culinary curiosity will probably make you raise your eyebrow and even leave you a tad bit disgusted. That is how some people reacted to a video on Instagram showing a woman eating a bar of ‘soap’. However, the reactions came from those who didn’t wait for the video to end. Towards the end of the clip, it is revealed that the woman ate a hyper-realistic cake designed to look like a soap bar. The image shows a woman eating 'soap'. (Instagram/@21b_kolkata)

Baker Suchi Dutta took to Instagram to share the video. Jokingly, she wrote, “I love eating soap.” The video opens to show her holding a bottle of Dettol handwash in one hand and a ‘soap bar’ in another. A text insert flashing across the screen also reads, “Which one tastes better?”

As the video progresses, another text insert appears which reads, “I love soap.” She is then seen taking a bite out of the ‘soap bar’ in her hand. She also nods her head in appreciation of the taste. The truth of the ‘soap bar’ is revealed at the end when she cuts the hyperrealist cake. A text insert explains more about it. “Because mine is a cake and the case in chocolate,” it reads.

Check out the cake video here:

The post was shared on September 4. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 2.8 million views. The share has also received tons of likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“I genuinely thought I got on the weird side of Instagram,” posted an Instagram user. “It's very harmful to your body,” commented another thinking that Dutta ate soap. “Don't judge a book by its cover, don't skip the video by only watching it for mere seconds,” suggested a third. “Instructions unclear. I am burping bubbles now,” joked a fourth. Dutta also took to the comments section and wrote, “Love how so many people think I ate soap.”

