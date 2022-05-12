People on highway save life of woman who suffered medical episode while driving

There are some situations in life in which people do something really heroic to save the life of someone in distress. These are the videos which restore your faith in humanity. Like this group of people, who sprung into action when they saw a woman in a car who suffered a medical episode while driving in USA’s Florida. The video of the heroic act was posted by the page Good News Movement on Instagram eight hours ago and it has got 1.7 million views so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman was driving in Boyton Beach, Florida, when she suffered a medical episode. It was her co-worker who was in another car who noticed her first. In a selfless act of heroism, she raced across the street waving her arms to get the attention of other motorists. Then several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car and it is really heart-melting to watch.

“A group of Good Samaritans sprang into action on May 5 to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving in Boyton Beach, Florida. As her car slowly entered the intersection at Congress Avenue, her co-worker raced across the street waving her arms to get the attention of other motorists. Her co-worker was in another car and saw her slumped over the steering wheel. Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car. One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger’s side window. Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door. The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Boyton Police have identified some of the heroes already and are hoping to ID the others to reward them for their heroic acts,” explains the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Heroes,” commented an Instagram user. “We’re surrounded by angels and don’t even know it,” wrote another. “All it took was that one person,” said a third. Another comment reads, “I’m especially impressed with the woman running into the intersection, but thank God for all who helped! Hope her co-worker is alright.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts about this amazing act of heroism?