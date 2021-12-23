People share stories of how strangers helped them. Tales are heartwarming

Most, at least once in their life, have come across a situation where a random act from a stranger, even a seemingly unassuming one, provided them with comfort or helped them overcome a problem. Those stories of kindness often fill people’s hearts with warmth and leave them with a huge smile. Case in point, this Reddit post that prompted people to share tales about how they were helped by strangers.

“What's the nicest thing a stranger has done for you?” asked a Reddit user. They then shared a story of kindness from their life.

“(I hope) we have all had a random act of kindness from a stranger. What's the nicest one for you? For me, it was the first time I came to Bangalore. That was more than a decade ago. Lost someone dear, and I found out when I was on the side of the road. So I sat down and started crying. A stranger approached me, and asked me if I was fine. I couldn’t respond because I was sobbing. So he just sat next to me and waited till I was. Gave me a sip of water and left after a few. This was near Marathahalli bridge. And dear stranger, if you are reading this, thank you so much,” the Reddit user wrote.

“Once I had been to Calcutta for the first time for a written test for a job and couldn't know where to stay and how to attend the test next day. I met one gentleman in Howrah station and told him about my predicament. He told me the tram no. and followed me. Again outside station I was in a state of confusion. He just told me to ride the particular tram and came with me. On the way he told me to get down in MG Road, told me about a particular hotel to stay and showed me a veg hotel to eat. He got down on a station on the way. And it was long back in 1985. I reached the hotel and stayed there comfortably and took my dinner in that said hotel. And on the next day appeared my test with ease. I thanked the stranger gentleman wholeheartedly,” shared a Reddit user.

“Year 2012, I was traveling overnight on 4th Jan in sleeper class from Delhi. Since I arrived same morning in delhi from Mumbai( by 3rd AC), I thought a simple thick jacket will be enough to handle the cold. I was so wrong. There was this old guy at Side Upper berth, asked me why I don't have any blanket while sleeping. I told him that I was under prepared for this much cold. He gave away his spare blanket to me for whole night. I'm sure, I would not have survived that night without that blanket,” shared another.

“Someone called me cute,” commented a third indicating that a simple compliment can mean the world to someone.

What are your thoughts on the stories? Do you have any such tale to share?

