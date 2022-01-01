Person shares photo of own place after 16 years of homelessness, Reddit loves it

Stories of personal achievement and moments of sweet, personal victory are always a huge hit on the Internet and rightfully so. This single photo on Reddit has gone viral though it appears to be quite a regular photo of an apartment.

The person who has shared this image on the social networking platform has mentioned in the caption that they have finally started living in an apartment after 16 long years of homelessness. The photo shows an empty apartment with a refrigerator and a kitchen setup in one corner. Though the apartment is yet to be fixed up, the poster was very glad to share their personal victory.

“After 16 years of homelessness I finally have my own place,” reads the caption of this image shared on Reddit.

Look at the pic right here:

Since being shared around 10 hours ago on the subReddit r/MadeMeSmile, this photo has garnered more than 1.6 lakh upvotes and several congratulatory comments from people on the site.

“You my friend have turned it all around, be proud and keep smashing it!!!! Imagine what you can do now!” complimented a Redditor. To this, the original poster replied, “Thank you!” “Good stuff OP, only goes up from here! Cheers,” wrote another. “Nice lil pad. Enjoy it,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the poster’s achievement?

