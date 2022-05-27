Pet dad cuddles sad golden retriever who lost his ball while playing in the park. Watch

Pet parents do different things for their fur babies and that also includes cheering them up or comforting them when they are feeling blue. Just like this pet dad is doing for his adorable doggo who became sad after losing his ball while playing in a park. There is a chance that man’s way of comforting the doggo will melt your heart into a puddle.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Elton who is a golden retriever. The caption shared along with the video is short but sweet. “That little paw,” it reads.

The video opens to show the cute golden retriever lying on his pet dad’s lap. Throughout the video the duo keeps on cuddling and hugging. The man also pets the adorable pooch to comfort him. The video also has text insert that adds context to the scene showcased. “Today Elton lost his ball when he was playing in the park. It was only when he got home that he realised it was truly gone. We tried to tell him that another dog will be very happy to find it! But he still needed some cuddles from dad for comfort,” it reads.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 4,000 likes and counting. The video has also prompted people to post various comments. While some urged the pet dad to buy a new ball for the doggo, a few expressed that they too want to give a big hug to the pooch.

“RIGHT. EVERYBODY TO THE PARK TO FIND ELTON'S BALL!” posted an Instagram user. “My heart!!!! Can you go back to the park and find it?? Or buy the same replacement ball?? I can’t take this!!” shared another. “Awww,” commented a third. “I sympathize Elton! The other day mom threw my ball, but another dog got to it before I could and wouldn’t give it back. Watching mom run around the park trying to catch that other dog would have been hilarious if not for the “ball withdrawal” already taking over me,” read a comment shared from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog. “Oh I want to give him a hug,” wrote an individual.

What are your thoughts on the video?

