Pet dad gets a haircut, dog initially fails to recognise him. Viral video shows how she reacts

The Internet is filled with videos that show babies reacting to their dads shaving their beards or getting a new haircut. However, have you ever seen a dog reacting to their pet dad cutting their hair short? This video posted on Instagram shows exactly that. It captures the reactions of a pooch who initially fails to recognise her pet parent after his new haircut.

The video opens to show a man with long hair and a text insert explaining how he is going to cut his hair. The shot then changes to show the moment the man enters his house with his hair cropped. Initially, the dog instantly gets apprehensive and fails to recognise him. A moment later, however, she realises it’s her pet dad and gives him a hug followed by a kiss.

Shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Emma, the video is posted along with a sweet caption. “She didn’t realize who he was. Love her kiss attack at the end,” it reads.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 4.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I had a similar experience last New Year‘s Eve. In the afternoon, we all met at work to celebrate. My boss had one of her dogs with her. They all only knew me in my working clothes (dark blue shirt with our logo, usually black jeans, black Nikes, ponytail and no makeup), including the dog. But that day they all saw me in my full “gothic armor” for the first time. Poor doggo was super confused as to why I smelled like me but looked SO different!” shared an Instagram user. “Awww emma,” posted another. “My dog when I took off my glasses and tied up my hair in a ponytail...,” expressed a third. “Awe hahahha oh no,” commented a fourth. “This is so pure!” posted a fifth. “She's a sweet dog,” wrote a sixth.

