Pet dad treats his Labrador dog like a king. Watch adorably cute video

Humans treat their dogs like family members, and the connection runs profoundly deep. And an adorable video of a dog being treated like a king exemplifies this phrase. The video is winning people's hearts left, right, and centre. It may win yours too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Magnus. "How does your dog get treated in your house?" reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several hashtags, including #labrador and #kingofthecastle. A text insert on the video reads, "When your dog is the king of the house." The video shows Magnus, sporting a crown and a cloak, being pulled on a sledge by his pet dad.

Watch the adorably cute video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has racked up 3.9 lakh views and has received more than 47,600 likes. The share has also invited several comments.

"How it should be!" reads a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Bruno. "This is awesome!" shared another. "He definitely deservs it," wrote a third page dedicated to a Labrador named Lukey. "Magnus doesn’t realize you’re also getting your sled pull workout in for the day," joked a fourth. "You guys are hilarious!!! Thanks for making us laugh each time!" shared an individual. "Oh my God King Magnus," expressed another with several emoticons. "Magnus is such an actor! He holds a straight face so well!" pointed a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}