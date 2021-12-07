Pet doggo and its wild deer friend play together. Watch cute video

The videos that show the unlikeliest of friendly bonds between two animals of different species are often the most heartwarming ones to watch. Just like this video that shows a friendly dog jumping about in its backyard, seemingly playing with a wild deer who had made its way into the yard as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the video progresses, the viewers get to see the excited duo running around in circles for a while until the deer seems to have disappeared into the forest that adjoins this yard. Soon, the deer rushes back in search of its doggo friend, probably wondering where it may have disappeared.

Shot in Thunder Bay, Ontario in Canada, the video continues to show the excited dog taking this as a cue to play some more with its friend. After this, the dog runs up onto the porch of its house as the person recording the video follows suit.

Watch the cute animal video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think about their sweet bond?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON