Pet mom shares video to show how she taught Hindi to her cat

Pet parents love capturing videos that show the different skills of their pet babies. When shared online, those videos leave people entertained. Just like this video posted on Instagram that shows a cat responding to its pet mom after she speaks in Hindi.

Instagram user who goes by Somaya posted the video on her personal profile. She shared the clip with just a relieved face emoticon. The video opens to show Somaya talking about her cat. A text insert on the video also explains, “I am very proud of the cat that I have taught my cat Hindi.”

As the clip progresses, the pet mom is seen asking the cat “Do you want to eat food” in English. To which, the cat keeps on looking at Somaya without any response. However, as soon as she asks the same question in Hindi, it meows.

Take a look at the interesting video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments. Many pet parents posted how their pet babies also respond to certain languages.

“My dog understands Malayalam more than English lol,” posted an Instagram user. “Round of applause. So adorable,” praised another. “They do understand languages! My Retriever understands Bengali,” expressed a third. “Soooooooooo cute,” wrote a fourth.