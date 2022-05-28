Pet mother performs ritual on dog to ward off evil eye. Watch heartening video

Dogs are the most pampered members of a family and if they fall sick, everyone feels worried. Apart from taking the dog to the vet, people also try some other remedies so that their dog can feel better. In an adorable video posted on Instagram, a woman is seen performing a ritual on her dog as it was unwell. The ritual is common in Indian households as it is believed to ward off the evil eye.

The video was posted on Instagram by the dog account goodgirltokyo. The dog, a golden retriever, who is named Tokyo was unwell so her pet mom is doing a ritual which in India is used to ward off the evil eye. “Tokyo wasn’t well, so Maa uski nazar utar rahi,” says the text insert on the video. While the woman is doing the ritual, the dog sits patiently and it is really adorable to watch. The video was posted on May 8 and it has got 8.49 lakh views so far.

“Nothing like a mother’s love,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Moms are the best,” commented an Instagram user. “I also did the same with lal mirch for my fury baby who wasn’t eating anything for 7 days, it actually works,” wrote another. “My mom also does the same. After all Maa to Maa hoti hai,” said a third.

Tokyo, the golden retriever, has more than 3,100 Instagram followers. She was born on March 16, 2021.

