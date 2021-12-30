Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pet rat picks ball, places it inside toy barbeque. Video wows people

The video of the pet rat performing a trick with a ball was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the pet rat with the ball.(Reddit/@Shadowtherat)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 07:04 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that may make you go wow. This clip, involving a pet rat, is one such clip. There is a chance that the video, which showcases an ‘intelligent’ rat, may amaze you too.

The video is shared on Reddit with a simple caption. “My pet rat Egg is learning to place a ball in a mini bbq, then close the lid!” it reads.

The video opens to show the pet rat standing in front of a toy barbeque. Within moments, it takes a ball from the hand of a human with its mouth and places it inside the toy set. Not just that, the rodent even closes the lid. He repeats the trick two more times. The clip ends with it receiving a treat from its human.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 5,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also amassed several comments.

“OH NO he pinched his finggies with the lid! Poor baby,” wrote a Reddit user. “Please continue to teach Egg different tricks related to cooking and eventually we can watch real life Ratatouille,” shared another. Now, that is something we would love to see too.

A third Redditor shared, “It’s crazy to me what you can train rats to do. Nice work, very cute.” A few others expressed that the video is adorable.

What are your thoughts on the video?

