Pet raven sings along with man playing flute, viral video has the internet vibing

A video that involves a man and his pet raven is gaining huge popularity online owing to its sheer captivating quotient and several reshares. It shows the raven singing with its pet parent in the viral video and is winning netizen’s hearts left, right and centre. It is bound to have the same effect on you.

The video posted on Twitter handle @fasc1nate is credited to a TikTok user @soldatinodikate. “A beautiful duet with a raven,” read the caption accompanying the viral video. The video shows a man named Giuseppe Cassini sitting on a couch with a flute in his hand and a pet raven on his lap. As soon as he starts playing the flute, the raven teams up with him and sings 'lalalalalla' repeatedly. The video is such that you may find it hard to hold back your ‘wows’.

Watch the video below:

A beautiful duet with a raven. pic.twitter.com/hIcZhB5J4h — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 13, 2022

Since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, the video has raked up more than 7.9 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has even prompted several reactions from netizens.

“What a stunning duet gents, I’m liking this,” commented a Twitter user. “This is awesome. Thanks for sharing,” posted another. “This is a Final Fantasy segment come to life,” wrote a third. “Delightful,” expressed a fourth.

