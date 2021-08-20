Photos clicked by Rajiv Gandhi shared by Congress on Instagram, netizens amazed

A post shared on the official Instagram page of Indian National Congress has now left people mesmerised. Shared remembering Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, on his birth anniversary, the post contains images of India captured by him.

“India, photographed by #RajivGandhi,” reads the post that is complete with the hashatags #RememberingRajivGandhi and #Photography.

From capturing architectural wonders to the beautiful creations of nature, the post has several photographs. There is also an image of India’s first female prime minister and his mother Indira Gandhi.

Take a look at the share:

Since being shared some four hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 5,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“The last picture is pure love,” wrote an Instagram user referring to the image of Indira Gandhi. “Amazing,” expressed another. Many also shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?