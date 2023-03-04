Physics teacher uses equation to find colour of ‘falling bear’ in maths question. Watch

“A bear falling from a height of 10m on the ground in square root of 2 seconds. What is colour of bear?” this is a mathematical question that may make you want to reply with the famous dialogue from Bigg Boss, “Pooja… err… maths, what is this behaviour?” And, you may also wonder why we are talking about it. Well, a recently shared video shows a physics teacher solving this question and finding the colour of the bear. Expectedly and unsurprisingly, the video has gone viral on Twitter. While it has left some in disbelief, a few chose the route of hilarity to show their reactions to the video.

Twitter user @midnightmmry shared a picture of the question on the microblogging site. “Mujhe laga he is joking but man literally solved this [I thought he was joking but man literally solved this],” they wrote. While replying to their own post, the Twitter user added the video. The video shows Nikhil Anand whose Instagram bio says he is a physics teacher who teaches students preparing for IIT-JEE & NEET.

We won’t spoil the fun by saying more about the video, so take a look:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 53,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the share has also accumulated tons of comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wow this just altered my brain chemistry,” posted a Twitter user. “Hahahahhahahah this is so freaking cool!” expressed another. “Woww impressive,” commented a third. “Epic,” commented a fourth. “My God I did not see that coming,” wrote a fifth.