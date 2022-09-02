Pilot leans out of cockpit’s window to play 'rock, paper, and scissors' with kid waiting in terminal

Many of you may have played 'rock, paper, and scissors' as kids. If some of you also enjoy it as an adult, then chances are you’ll relate to this pilot leaning out of a cockpit’s window to play the game. Shared on Instagram, a wholesome video shows him entertaining a kid waiting in the terminal by playing the game with them.

The Instagram page Goodnews Movement posted the video. “Pilot plays 'rock, paper, and scissors' with a kid in the terminal,” they wrote and shared the video. The clip also opens to show a text insert that reads, “That one time our pilot played 'rock, paper, and scissors' with a kid before we boarded our flight. ”

Take a look at the wonderful video that is now winning people’s hearts:

The video has been posted about four hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 7.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered close to 42,000 likes and counting. The video has prompted people to post various interesting comments.

“Love it,” posted an Instagram user. “I’m no kid but seeing the pilot hang out the window like that is very cool!” expressed another. “Okay that was wholesome,” commented a third. “This is so cute,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to seeing the windows at the cockpit opening and shared that it left them surprised.