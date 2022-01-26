Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Pink unicorn’ clears snow in this viral video. Seen it yet?

The viral video of the ‘pink unicorn’ was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the ‘pink unicorn’ shovelling snow.(Twitter/ @buitengebieden_)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 10:29 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that have the power to leave people giggling. This clip, posted on Twitter, is a perfect addition to that category. The video shows a ‘pink unicorn’ shovelling snow.

“Someone in Lakewood dons a unicorn costume while snow blowing and this is the kind of community I want,” reads caption of a tweet involving an image. The picture shows an individual dressed as a pink unicorn while clearing snow. While replying to it, another Twitter user posted the video. “Perfect..,” they wrote along with a laughing emoji.

Take a look at the tweets:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, the share has also accumulated more than 12,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Those costumes are probably quite warm, and whoever or whatever is inside is kind enough to clear the walkways for everyone,” wrote a Twitter user. “Fabulous,” posted another. “That put a huge smile on my face. Imagine walking past and seeing that!” commented a third. “I love this,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

